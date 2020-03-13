After soliciting the opinions of students, parents and district staff via an online survey, the Webster Groves School District has adopted school times for the next school year that will have its youngest students beginning their day earlier and its older students starting later.
Superintendent John Simpson announced the changes at the March 9 Webster Groves School Board meeting held at the District Service Center on Brentwood Boulevard.
More than 2,100 responded to the survey, and the action adopted by the administration reflects the opinions expressed while attempting to address concerns raised. The board did not vote on the change.
Beginning in August of 2020, all of the district’s elementary schools — Avery, Bristol, Clark, Edgar Road, Givens, Hudson and Steger — will start the class day at 7:50 a.m., 20 minutes earlier than the current year, and dismiss at 2:50 p.m.
Hixson Middle School and Webster Groves High School will begin at 8:25 a.m., 20 minutes later, and dismiss at 3:25 p.m. Preschool at Ambrose Family Center will begin at 8:15 a.m.
“A lot of research supports the idea that high school students should get more sleep,” said Simpson.
The later start time will give the older students the chance to gain that sleep, which studies cited by Simpson suggest enhances their physical and cognitive well being and academic performance.
The split-time interval of 35 minutes between grade levels will also allow the same buses to transport two different groups, which abrogates the need for an additional bus that would have doubled transportation costs to an estimated $580,000 from the current $290,000.
Simpson acknowledged there are problems with some aspects of the time changes that survey participants and other have expressed. Some families will no longer be able to rely on an older sibling to assist their younger siblings in getting to and from school and high school students who participate in after-school activities will be coming home later.
The adoption of the new times closes the loop on a district calendar revamp that prompted the district to announce in December the addition of 20 minutes per class day. The change was necessitated by a Missouri legislative mandate that requires public schools to start no earlier than 14 days before Labor Day.