The Kirkwood School District’s “Green Option” actually includes several options. However, the building of a new school and its location should be a separate proposal. It is too complex to be lumped in with other, more clearly defined needs.
Almost all of Kirkwood’s public schools are located north of Essex Avenue. Including a new school and St. Girards there would be six schools within the northwest quadrant bordered by Manchester, Dougherty Ferry, Geyer and Ballas avenues. The Dougherty Ferry property is valuable residential property, which if developed as such would generate substantial real estate taxes.
Why not sell/trade that property for property to the south. This would provide a balance and perhaps avoid serious traffic problems of Dougherty Ferry. This assumes the need for a new school.
The investment in a new school has been represented as “almost free,” i.e. no new taxes.
To be clear, perhaps no new taxes now. Eventually the bonds must be paid. Schools already represent about 70% of our real estate taxes. It would be advisable to separate the new school proposal from the Green Option so that it does not doom the passage of the other proposals.
Kirkwood