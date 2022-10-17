I just received my refuse bill in the mail from the city of Glendale. In the past, it was a small green postcard with half to include with payment and the other half for record keeping. I’d love to know the rationale for Glendale to switch to a three-piece bill:
One, a carrier envelope; two, the 8 1/2 x 11 inch paper bill; and three, a return envelope.
This is wrong on multiple levels —too much paper (and more dead trees), the printing cost of multiple pieces, the process of stuffing, the mailing cost (postcard vs. letter) and now more paper for Glendale to recycle when I put it in that bin. Ridiculous use of tax dollars and terrible for our planet.
Debbie G. Genung
Glendale