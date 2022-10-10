In an effort to reduce plastic waste, the Webster-Kirkwood Times has teamed with the city of Webster Groves and the Webster Groves Sustainability Commission.
There are now more places to drop off those signature red wrappers the paper is delivered in each week. In addition to collection sites for recycling the red wrappers at the entrances of the WKT office and the Schnucks in Webster Groves, there are now collection bins at Webster Groves City Hall and the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
The initiative was prompted by a citizen who approached the Webster Groves Sustainability Commission with a concern about the amount of plastic she was noticing — and picking up — during her frequent walks.
“The commission is always looking to collaborate with other neighborhood groups to share in the efforts to make our community better, and the folks at the WKT responded with enthusiasm,” said Jamie Hasemeier, chair of the Webster Groves Sustainability Commission. “Through communication and increased drop off spots, we’re hoping folks recycle their signature red bags.”
Community members can help in this effort by lending a hand to neighbors who may have difficulty getting the paper themselves and tossing it closer to their home or driveway.
Hasemeier noted that plastic bags cannot be recycled in the curbside, single-stream recycling, but the actual newspaper itself can.