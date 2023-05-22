A new program will be available to middle schoolers in the Kirkwood School District beginning next year.
Called “Kirkwood Compass,” the program is intended to support middle schoolers who have demonstrated that typical middle school is not working for them, according to Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services.
“This could be for a variety of reasons. It could be manifesting in lack of attendance. It could be they’re coming to school, but not going to class. They could be having behavioral issues or specific academic issues. It could be interpersonal or social-emotional issues,” Bailey explained during the Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 15.
“We really want to take a look at what options we have to provide those students with something different that’s going to meet their needs,” he added.
The program will be tailored to individual students and their needs, and may include cross-curricular project-based learning, direct instruction and online classes. Each student’s day might look different depending on their needs requirements.
Bailey said the district has already hired a full-time teacher for the program, who will be supported by social workers, counselors, social-emotional coaches and Special School District staff.