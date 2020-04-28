The recommendation for the appointment of Dr. Angeline O’Neal-Hogrefe as principal of Robinson Elementary School will be made at the May 18 Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting. If approved, O’Neal-Hogrefe will join KSD effective July 1, 2020.
O’Neal-Hogrefe will succeed Jennifer Sisul, who is transitioning to North Glendale Elementary in KSD after 11 years of leadership of the Robinson School community.
O’Neal-Hogrefe began her career in education 11 years ago in the Festus School District as a middle school English language arts teacher. She then accepted a teaching position in the Francis Howell School District. After obtaining her educational specialist certification, she transitioned to an administrative intern position at Daniel Boone Elementary in the Francis Howell School District. Since 2014, she has served as Assistant Principal to Harvest Ridge Elementary in the Francis Howell School District.
O’Neal-Hogrefe holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She also holds a master’s degree in education administration and an educational specialist certification from UMSL. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and English from UMSL.
According to incoming KSD superintendent, Dr. David Ulrich, the selection of O’Neal-Hogrefe was a collaborative process that involved parents, staff, and administrators.
“The Kirkwood team is excited to recommend Dr. O’Neal-Hogrefe as the principal for Robinson Elementary School,” said Ulrich. “Dr. O’Neal-Hofrefe’s skills are aligned to the leadership profile created collaboratively by Robinson staff, parents of Robinson students, and the Kirkwood administrative team. Each of her references cited her ability to build positive relationships with staff, students, and parents as her greatest strength.”