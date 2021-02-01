The Kirkwood School District has announced that Dana Liberton will be the principal of North Kirkwood Middle School, effective July 1, 2021. She is currently the school’s assistant principal.
“Dr. Liberton emerged as the best candidate to be the next principal at North Kirkwood Middle School due to her consistent focus on educating the whole child,” said Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich, who recommended her appointment. “We are excited for the students, staff, parents, and the entire North Kirkwood Middle School community. I look forward to Dr. Liberton and her team’s work to ensure all students are successful at North Kirkwood Middle School.”
Liberton will succeed Tim Cochran, who will retire at the end of the school year from the district after 30 years in education and 12 years of leadership in the North Kirkwood Middle School community.
Liberton has been an educator for 22 years, all in the Kirkwood School District. She began her career as a teacher at North Kirkwood. In 2009, after obtaining her master’s degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University, Liberton transitioned to her current role as assistant principal at North Kirkwood. During her time with the district, she has served on multiple committees and in several coaching positions including the district’s Wellness and Communications committees, Crisis Prevention and Intervention instruction, and assistant soccer and softball coach at Kirkwood High School.
Liberton obtained her doctorate in education in May 2018 from Maryville University. She received her bachelor’s degrees in English and Spanish from Bradley University.