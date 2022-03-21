The Webster Groves School District Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Tracy Nomensen as principal of Edgar Road Elementary School, effective July 1.
Nomensen is currently in her second year as the principal of Highcroft Ridge School in the Parkway School District. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Seattle Pacific University, a master’s degree from St. Louis University and a doctoral degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Prior to her time at Parkway, Nomensen served as an assistant principal at Mesnier Primary School in the Affton School District and an instructional coach at Patrick Henry Downtown Academy in St. Louis.