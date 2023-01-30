The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023.
Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
Prior to that, Harrell was the principal of Sikeston High School, as well as a principal and an assistant principal of Sikeston Junior High School. During his career, he has also served students as a history teacher and coach.
The Kirkwood School Board’s selection of Harrell was based on feedback from a committee of staff, students, parents and community members. In developing a profile for the ideal candidate, the district coordinated a digital survey that received feedback from more than 800 individuals.
“We want to thank all of the individuals who contributed their time and feedback throughout the selection process,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said. “As a result of that effort, I am excited to welcome Dr. Harrell as the next principal of Kirkwood High School. His previous work, as well as the information shared throughout his interview, made it clear he is a student-centered educator with the experience and knowledge to lead Kirkwood High School.”
Harrell will succeed Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener, who is retiring after 29 years with the Kirkwood School District. Havener has been the principal of Kirkwood High for the past 12 years. During his leadership, Kirkwood High School was named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, experienced significant expansions and promoted excellence for all of its students.
Harrell has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in educational administration from William Woods University and a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University.