To comply with state law, the Webster Groves School Board on June 8 approved two new policies regarding public participation at board meetings.
The policies allow any resident of a school district to place an item on the agenda of a school board meeting. The item must be pertinent to school governance. Residents seeking to add an agenda item must first meet with the superintendent or another administrator to attempt to resolve the issue. The school board may refuse to add an item to the agenda if it has heard an identical or substantially similar item within the past three months, or if the resident in question has previously violated conduct rules.
The full text of the state requirements can be read at tinyurl.com/5h3njpr2.
Before voting to approve the policies, the board considered requiring all public comments during school board meetings to pertain to agenda items.
Board President Jo Doll said the requirement was designed to keep board meetings on topic and avoid lengthening meetings. Several other board members said the move would make it difficult for residents, parents and students to convey their concerns to the board.
“I think about students who come to board meetings and read statements. It’s a place for advocacy. It’s a place to have their voices heard. I don’t think they just come to board meetings to talk about random things,” said Board Member Grace Lee. “I struggle to take away a public forum, especially for our students to come and express their thoughts.”
Ultimately, the board voted to remove the requirement for public comments to be tied to agenda items.
2024 Budget Passes
Also during its June 8 meeting, the Webster Groves School District Board of Education approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2024.
According to Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier, excluding bond funds, the district can expect revenue of $69,472,429 and expenditures of $70,250,417, which makes for a deficit of $777,988.
Frazier said the deficit is largely due to the reconstruction of Frick Theater, formerly known as The Little Theater at Webster Groves High School.
The budget includes a 4.6% increase — $1.8 million — in salary cost for employees, helping to meet the district goal of being 5% over the St. Louis County median for salaries. The cost of benefits also increased by 11.9% or $1.4 million.