Two public safety ordinances were expedited and given unanimous approval on Tuesday, with the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen authorizing the police and fire departments to execute new service contracts that will save the city $156,000.
The approval allows for the city to contract with St. Louis County for police dispatch services, and with the Central County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center for fire and EMS services beginning the end of June. The combined cost for the new dispatch services is just under $96,000.
The city has notified East Central Dispatch Service that it will be withdrawing from the organization, and its $252,000 contract at the end of June and seeking emergency dispatch services elsewhere.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas and Fire Chief Chris Amenn requested the board expedite the ordinances to make sure the city doesn’t encounter any coverage issues when its current contracts expire.
Board members also approved and welcomed Diana Madrid as the city’s new director of finance. Madrid was among 15 candidates for the job and is set to begin April 20.
Shrewsbury Nights
Shrewsbury Nights returns next month at Wehner Park Pavilion, 7600 Hazel Ave. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The event features live music and food trucks. All events will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The dates for this year’s events are Fridays May 20, July 8, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.