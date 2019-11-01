Hudson Elementary School in the Webster Groves School District recently held a “Hudson Twilight Fest” to mark the opening of its new outdoor stage. The outdoor stage was made possible through a grant from the Webster Groves School Foundation. The stage will serve as an alternative, outdoor classroom for an array of student activities, including the annual Hudstock event where students are encouraged to create and perform their own acts. The Oct. 24 “Stage H” event included live music from the Hudson school group, The Harmonies and Hype.
