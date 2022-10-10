If good help has historically been hard to find, it can now seem nearly impossible for businesses that are trying to meet renewed customer demand after surviving unprecedented pandemic strains, while also navigating growing inflation and a labor shortage.
To help local businesses and nonprofits with their recruiting efforts, the city of Webster Groves and its Business Development Commission have launched WorkInWebsterGroves.com, a free online job board tool available to all Webster Groves businesses and agencies.
After conducting surveys and a business roundtable, Business Development Commission Chair and local business owner Mike Pincus said the primary concern reported by local companies was attracting employees.
Webster Groves City Council Member Pam Bliss, who is the council liaison to the Business Development Commission, said the new online job board is the commission’s initial response to helping businesses find hiring solutions.
“They’ve told us that the customers and clients are there, but securing a workforce to meet them is where the owners need help most,” she said. “As the community emerges from the pandemic and becomes interested in finding new employment, they’ll find all sorts of opportunities. Work in Webster Groves will become a one-stop shop for local job seekers and employers.”
Still in its early stages, the site already has about a dozen job postings, ranging from part time to full time work and volunteer to salaried.
Among those postings are several from Morgan Ford Massage & Spa, located at 31 N. Gore Ave. Aaron Swindell, the spa’s recruiting and retention coordinator, said the new tool is easy to use and he’s optimistic it will help increase interest in the positions the spa is trying to fill.
“I don’t think any industry has been unaffected by staffing changes or shortages in recent years,” Swindell said. “I think the WorkInWebsterGroves.com tool is a fantastic idea to help spread the word of local businesses that are looking for interested professionals to join their teams. I hope it encourages people to consider some of the amazing businesses around us and inspires them to return to work in their communities.”
During September’s City Chats on Facebook, Council Member Bliss said the city has allocated $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan money for business development, a portion of which will be used to market and advertise Work In Webster Groves.
Job seekers can find positions at WorkInWebsterGroves.com under “See Available Job Openings.” Available positions can be posted at the same URL, free of charge and will not be edited. Postings are curated prior to publishing to ensure compliance with city code and policy.