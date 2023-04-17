A developer has announced plans to begin construction of a new 40,000-square-foot office building in Webster Groves sometime in the next year.
Bamboo Equity Partners anticipates construction of the project at its Owen Ridge campus east of Brentwood Boulevard at 345-357 Marshall Avenue to begin in the next 12 months, with completion expected sometime in 2024, according to Kristin Fahrner, communications manager for the company.
Bamboo Equity has not yet secured tenants, but the demand for space at the office complex is fast growing. Following the bankruptcy of Weekends Only furniture chain late last year, Bamboo’s sister company, commercial real estate firm Intelica CRE, quickly filled the company’s suddenly vacated 8,500-square-foot corporate headquarters on Marshall Avenue.
Two current tenants recently made changes to their space at the Owen Ridge campus — Software consultants Systematic Group expanded its office space from 2,385 to 8,520-square-feet, and marketing agency Paradowski Creative maintained its 15,000-square-foot area, but consolidated its space onto one floor.
In addition to the recovery of the Weekends Only space, Intelica has leased more than 50,000 square feet of space in the Owen Ridge campus in the past 18 months.
“It’s exciting to see such growth and success on this project despite an otherwise challenging real estate market,” said Ed Backer of Intelica.