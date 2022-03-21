Clients at a new salon in Des Peres will soon be able to enjoy mixed drinks or wine while getting a mani/pedi and other offered services.
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a liquor-by-the-drink permit for Her Nail Salon, 1159 Colonnade Center, the space formerly occupied by Gerard’s.
Annie Dinh, managing officer, said the drinks would be for purchase only by clients.
“We are planning to have birthday parties at the customers’ request,” she said.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the zoning allows for liquor sales, but not free drinks.
“This would allow for margaritas or whatever they want,” he said.
Dimh said she hopes to open the shop in May.