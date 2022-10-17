Your vote will count only if it gets counted. When you go to the polls this November, you need to bring a photo ID as specified by a new Missouri law.
As many as 280,000 voters do not have valid state-issued photo IDs. The state will assist in obtaining one, but the process is not easy. The burden of getting a photo ID falls upon those who face roadblocks just to show up to vote — those without transportation, the elderly, disabled and poor.
This legislative fix is for a non-problem stirred up by the lies of the losers of the 2020 election. It is an outright attempt to disenfranchise voters who tend to support the opposition.
There is hope of relief if a judge issues an injunction after reviewing lawsuits filed by the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition stating the law is unconstitutional.
What can you do? Spread the word about the new law and offer help to those who need it to get the proper identification.
Jane Cox
Ballwin