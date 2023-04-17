The Kirkwood City Council will soon consider a site plan for the city’s first marijuana-related project.
New Growth Horizons, a comprehensive marijuana dispensary, is proposed for 10855 Manchester Road, the former site of National Tire & Battery. The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission on March 15 unanimously voted to recommend approving the project.
The proposal includes removing two of the site’s three existing service bays, formerly used for servicing vehicles. The third bay will be converted into a drive-through pickup area for pre-ordered items only. A portion of the existing building will also be removed. Sight-proof and sound-mitigating fencing will be installed along the north and west property lines.
New Growth Horizon’s proposed hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Products cannot be consumed on site and customers must show identification before being allowed on the premises.
According to Dave Bonenberger, director of security and compliance, the building will be “virtually impenetrable,” with on-site security officers during business hours and security cameras providing surveillance at all hours. All merchandise will be locked in a secured vault during non-business hours.
Bonenberger added that the drive-through will operate much like a regular pharmacy drive-through, and the overhead door of the service bay will close while customers are picking up orders. No speakers will be installed outside of the building.
A public hearing for New Growth Horizons is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, during the regular Kirkwood City Council meeting at Kirkwood City Hall.