There’s plenty new in store for customers of Schnucks Kirkwood, 10233 Manchester Road, now that a total store remodel is complete.
Highlights include an updated building exterior and a fresh new look inside, coinciding with a major theme of the remodel: fresh choices.
In addition to a new produce department, customers can enjoy a self-service nut butter section and an expanded grab ’n go meal section.
A new Food Hall concept features local favorites The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. Each restaurant partner operates a small service counter and shares a common seating area.
The newly-remodeled store also features an Arch Apparel section offering the clothing retailer’s St. Louis-inspired streetwear.
Additional upgrades include a new natural living department, a refreshed liquor and cold beer area and modernized fixtures and displays throughout the store.
Schnucks has served the Kirkwood community since 1954. The current 60,000-square-foot store opened in 1987 and replaced the original location.