Roeser Home Remodeling is transitioning to a new leadership team, but that won’t stop the company from creating quality home remodeling projects for their customers. The design-build residential remodeling firm specializes in kitchen and bath remodeling but also revitalizes and transforms additions, whole-house remodels, master suites and basements.
Joe and Cindy Roeser started the business in 1985 and they are now transitioning leadership to Director of Production Mark Talley, who has been with the company since 1994, and their daughter, Brandi Roeser Ward, who has been on board as director of design since 2007. The new leaders plan to continue the strong company values the Roesers have established but will take current services to the next level of excellence.
The Roesers will remain active team members in the company. But Talley and Ward will continue work they have already been doing — building the company with newer processes and team members who excel in their roles, whether it’s craftsmanship, project managing, communication or technology.
The addition of son-in-law Gordon Ward, the company’s CAD and 3D specialist, took the small company into 21st-century technology, offering clients 3D drawings and the ability to walk through their future projects on their phones.
The entire team supports the company’s belief that each and every residential home remodeling project
is the most important project of the day. Team members believe the company’s purpose is to serve homeowners in making home remodeling a lifestyle change that will enhance their daily activities.
“Our company is recognized for our exceptional designs and craftsmanship, and that will not change,” said Cindy Roeser. “It will just get more exciting with all we can offer now. Brandi and Mark are passionate about the company and care deeply about our clients. Roeser Home Remodeling couldn’t be in better hands.”
Roeser Home Remodeling prides itself on “not cutting corners,” using top quality home remodeling products and top quality local, St. Louis, home remodeling trade contractors.
The company has formed lasting home remodeling trade relationships in the St. Louis area and stay educated to keep up with the latest home remodeling codes and industry regulations. By staying informed clients have the best information available regarding the “real” cost of their St. Louis home remodeling projects.
“We protect our home remodeling reputation in St. Louis, by doing what we say and providing the absolute best in home remodeling service,” according to Roeser. “Our contracts are detailed, allowing clients to rest easy about their home remodeling decisions.”
Many customers have called on Roeser for help when they have been through an unpleasant experience with other home remodeling companies in St. Louis. Many of those customers have become Roeser’s best clients and biggest home remodeling advocates.
