The Kirkwood School District has named David Ulrich as the next superintendent.
Ulrich, who spent several years as an educator in Missouri, is currently superintendent of the Moffat County RE-1 School District in Craig, Colorado.
Ulrich is replacing retiring Superintendent Michele Condon. He will start as Kirkwood’s superintendent on July 1, 2020.
The district invites community members to meet Ulrich during a “Meet the New Superintendent” event on Sunday, March 8, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Kirkwood School District Administrative Services Center Board Room, 11289 Manchester Road.
Prior to his four years as a superintendent in Colorado, Ulrich spent 18 years as an educator in Missouri. He was principal of Lee’s Summit North High School and director of secondary education for the North Kansas City School District. He also spent eight years as a teacher, including four years as a social studies teacher at North Kansas City High School.
The Kirkwood School District Board began a nationwide search for the next superintendent several months ago. The decision to hire Ulrich was unanimous. There’s been much talk recently about the superintendent search amidst allegations of board policy violations and a possible censure of one of the board members, but the district hopes to move past that.
“We are pleased that we found a candidate whose experience and leadership qualities are so closely aligned to the leadership profile that was developed based on feedback from staff and community forums as well as paper and online surveys,” Kirkwood School Board President Darnel Frost said. “I believe Dr. Ulrich will bring our school district and community together for the benefit of our students.”
Ulrich said he’s honored to have been selected as Kirkwood’s next superintendent.
“I look forward to joining a community that is supportive of its schools and engaged in the education of its students,” he said. “I want to thank the board for providing me the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of the Kirkwood School District.”