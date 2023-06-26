The long-awaited new ladder truck arrived last week at Webster Groves Fire House 2, located on South Elm Avenue at East Rose Avenue. The 2023 Rosenbauer 109-foot dual axle aerial apparatus was ordered in 2022, but was late in arriving due to delays in manufacturing. At a cost of about $1 million, roughly $550,000 came from the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation. The remainder was split between the capital improvement fund and about $140,000 of new revenue from the local use tax. The city reports that the truck will need to have equipment loaded and mounted before becoming operational. | photo by city of Webster Groves