Newly elected and reelected Kirkwood School District Board of Education members were sworn in at a special meeting Monday night, June 8. The board also voted on new positions for board president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Chad Kavanaugh, who was reelected to the board for a second term in the June 2 election, was sworn in and also voted to be the new president of the board. Former board president Darnel Frost will remain a board member, but officer positions are rotated annually.
Newly elected member Nikole Shurn, who is serving her first term on the board, and Jennifer Pangborn, who was reelected a second term, were also sworn in at Monday's meeting.
Five candidates ran for three open seats. Kavanaugh received the most support with 6,901 votes, or roughly 25.1%. Newcomer Shurn was next with 6,036 votes (roughly 22.0%) and incumbent Pangborn received 5,589 votes, or 20.3%. The three victors beat out longtime incumbent Julie Backer and Michael Kleckner, who was running as a newcomer. Backer received 4,789 votes or approximately 17%, while Kleckner received 4,169 votes — around 15%.
In addition to voting Kavanaugh to serve as the new board president, the board also voted member Jean Marie Andrews to service as vice president, and member Mark Boyko to serve as secretary. Mike Romay, the district's chief financial officer, was voted to continue serving as board treasurer.
Following the special meeting of swearing in the newly elected school board members and selection of officers, the board held a budget workshop. The board will vote on the 2020-21 budget at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 22, and the Times will have a story forthcoming in regard to the district's budget.