Kyle Henke, the City of Kirkwood’s Recreation Superintendent, has been named the new Director of Parks and Recreation. He will take over from retiring Director Murray Pounds, effective May 4.
Henke, who has his master’s and undergraduate degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, has worked for Kirkwood since 2015. Prior to that, he worked for the City of Richmond Heights and Maplewood combined Parks and Recreation department and for the City of Clayton Parks and Recreation department.
To help with the transition and ensure the successful completion of the new Performing Arts Center, current Parks and Recreation Director Murray Pounds will remain with the City until his retirement on Aug. 3. Pounds has been employed by the City of Kirkwood for 39 years and served as the Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2003.