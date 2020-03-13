As a life-long Kirkwood resident I am very concerned about the mis-information being provided by the Kirkwood School Board and District related to the need for a new elementary school. They have stated funding would come from a “no tax increase bond issue.” Make no mistake about it – this bond issue will result in a tax increase! When the current bonds retire our taxes could have gone down.
The funds needed to build the new school are estimated at $70 million and annual operating expense of $2.5 million will put the fund balance below threshold. This means a tax increase in the very near future.
The data presented in the Cooperative Strategies report that the Kirkwood School Board commissioned shows the projected increase in elementary school students across the district is only 157 (not the 450-500 needed to fill a new elementary school). By 2024-2025, enrollment trends starts declining again. We are at or near the peak today and things are working.
Kirkwood has a fantastic reputation of having great schools. Would a new school be nice – sure – but based on the completed study it is not needed and not financially responsible of the Kirkwood School Board to even recommend. In my lifetime we have closed five elementary schools: Turner, Pitman, Des Peres, Hough and Osage Hills. Let’s not build a permanent solution for a temporary problem!
The only logical solution is to add a couple classrooms to existing schools where they are needed. This is a much better use of our taxpayer dollars! The entire Kirkwood School Board is not even 100% in agreement on the need for this new school.
Please join me in Voting “no” on Prop S. See you at the polls.
Kirkwood