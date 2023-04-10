Following the retirement of Principal Maria Stobbe, the Kirkwood School District has appointed Bryan Painter as interim principal of Tillman Elementary School.
Painter, the district’s current assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will serve as interim principal for the 2023-24 school year.
This fall, the district will begin the process of finding a permanent principal for the 2024-25 school year.
Painter has served as assistant superintendent for eight years. He previously led Keysor Elementary School for 16 years, during which time Keysor received a National Blue Ribbon designation. In his current role, Painter’s work specific to elementary education in Kirkwood schools has included the implementation of a comprehensive literacy plan.
“As we worked to find a student-centered, empathetic leader for Tillman, I could think of no better educator to serve in the role over the next year than Dr. Bryan Painter,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said.
Painter received his education at the University of Missouri-Columbia, including a doctorate in educational administration, a master’s in education and bachelor of science in education. Prior to entering administration, his experience included time as an elementary teacher in Columbia Public Schools and teaching pre-service education at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Stobbe, who has been principal of Tillman Elementary School since 2016, will retire after serving the Kirkwood School District for 29 years.