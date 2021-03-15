The Kirkwood Konnect mobile app has been updated to include a makeover of the main dashboard and increased access to online city resources.
Kirkwood Konnect is a free mobile app for smartphones and tablets that residents can use to submit service requests. The app may be used to report potholes, dead animals in the roadway, a missed sanitation pickup, dead or hazardous trees, or non-functioning street or traffic lights.
The new update includes a simpler and more streamlined process for submitting service requests, as well as the ability to view other service requests in a given neighborhood.
Kirkwood residents can download the Kirkwood Konnect app from the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores for free. Residents without the app can submit a service request online at www.Kirkwoodmo.org/KirkwoodKonnect.