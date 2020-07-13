Last week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office announced temporary changes to a program allowing international students to study in the United States. Among other things, these changes state that international students cannot take a full online course load and remain in the country.
The change comes at a time when universities and other schools are still in the midst of deciding what classes will look like come next semester. The COVID-19 pandemic closed most schools across the state and pushed classes online at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Many schools have considered an online start for the Fall 2020 semester, which could spell disaster for international students hoping to continue their education in St. Louis.
According to a memo issued July 6 to participating universities, international students not enrolled in face-to-face classes "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status."
Many local schools were quick to respond to the announcement, assuring international students that actions will be taken to allow them to remain in the U.S.
"We want our international students to know that we have welcomed you and will continue to welcome you as Webster students because your presence strengthens our educational community, enriches the quality of our lives, and your leadership now and in the future is essential in advancing Webster’s core values, mission, and vision," reads the official statement from Webster University Chancellor Beth Stroble. "The contributions of your presence make Webster a better university for everyone. As a university community, we stand in solidarity with you because you are a valued member of this university community."
According to the letter, Webster University will hold in-person classes in the fall semester to ensure international students are in compliance with the new policy.
St. Louis University President Fred Pestello also confirmed in a statement that SLU will begin the fall semester with both in-person and online classes, though he admitted the school might be forced to move entirely online at some point.
Pestello said he supports recent lawsuits by Harvard and MIT, who are suing ICE to block the new policy.
"I speak for our entire university when I say to our international students: You are always welcome at SLU. Your cultures, perspectives, and lived experiences make our University a better place to live, work, learn and worship. You belong here. We want you here," wrote Pestello in his statement.
Washington University's official statement on the matter said the administration is "disappointed" in the announcement and is analyzing how the policy will impact its students. As of now, the school is "hopeful" that international students will not have their studies interrupted, as Washington University does not plan to offer online-only instruction for the fall.
"As we announced on May 27, we expect to utilize a hybrid model with some students in the classroom and others participating remotely, with an ultimate goal of bringing students and faculty back into the classroom as much as possible given the current public health crisis," reads the statement. "This should allow our students to complete the required in-person coursework to maintain their visas according to the exemptions. We are committed to supporting all of our students, and as always, we place great value on the presence of our international students in our university community."
All three schools said they have reached out to — and will keep in close communications with — all international students to help them understand how the new policy will affect them.