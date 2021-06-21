The city of Webster Groves now has a new human resources manager from Kentucky.
Chanlor Culkin, who most recently served in human resources for the city of Paducah, was selected to fill the vacancy created when Webster’s human resources manager Dawn Cole resigned suddenly in March.
Culkin, who joined the city of Webster Groves on Monday, June 14, has more than 10 years of human resources experience in city government and corporate industries. During his 10 years as a human resource generalist for the city of Paducah, he provided employee orientations, policy development, and compensation and benefits administration. He is a graduate of Xavier University of New Orleans, and grew up in Englewood, California.
“Chanlor comes with a wealth of experience in human resources in both the public and private sectors,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said. “We are confident that his experience and knowledge will help him develop and implement quality-based integrated human resources programs for all employees.”
Culkin, who went through an interview and selection process for the position, is the third out-of-state hire in recent months at the city of Webster Groves.
Peoples, who previously served as the deputy county manager for Coconino County in Arizona, became Webster’s new city manager in January. Shortly after the sudden resignation of Joan Jadali, Webster’s longtime director of finance and administration and assistant city manager, Peoples appointed Eric Peterson to that position. The two were colleagues in Arizona.
Jadali and Cole resigned on the same day. Jayne Drayne, a part-time administrative assistant, resigned shortly after that. Webster Groves Public Works Administrative Coordinator Karen Beck, who has been an employee with the city for more than three decades, recently announced she will be retiring at the end of the month — a year earlier than expected.