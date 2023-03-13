Learn about the History of Slavery in St. Louis through a new exhibit at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, now on display through Sept. 4.
The park will also offer special programming throughout the spring and summer in conjunction with the exhibit. This series will begin with a presentation by historian and museum curator Nick Sacco on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m., inside the visitor center theater.
To learn more about the exhibit, contact Sacco at 314-842-1867 ext. 229 or email at nick_sacco@nps.gov.
Entrance to the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site is always free. For more information on the park, visit nps.gov/ulsg or call 314 842-1867.