The city of Webster Groves is launching a $5,000 hiring incentive program for the Webster Groves Police Department.
The department has several openings for patrol officers with a starting salary of $61,700 to $82,500. Those interested in learning more can apply at webstergrovesmo.gov/jobs.
The $5,000 hiring incentive will be disbursed in three installments. Newly hired officers will receive $1,000 upon joining the department, then an additional $2,000 on their first-year anniversary (or upon the completion of their probationary period, whichever comes later), and a final $2,000 on their second-year anniversary. To be eligible for the full incentive, officers must remain with the Webster Groves Police Department for a minimum of 30 months, otherwise, the amount will be subject to repayment.
“We recognize the utmost importance of maintaining a fully staffed and well-equipped police force, and that begins with attracting top-tier talent,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said. “This incentive is designed to bolster our recruitment efforts and maintain the excellent reputation of safety for our community.”