The Webster Groves School District has hired Tina Clark-Scott as director of learning support services and Jason Mueller as director of operations.
Tina Clark-Scott, who will begin July 1, is currently assistant super-intendent for academic support services in the Normandy Schools Collaborative. She’s had 10 years of experience as a school principal or assistant principal in the Hazelwood and Normandy districts, as well as four years as assistant superintendent in Normandy. She has also taught in the University City School District.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Harris-Stowe State University and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Jason Adams, Webster Groves School District assistant superintendent for learning, said Clark-Scott possesses extensive leadership experience and “a strong knowledge base” that includes “state and local laws, policies and procedures” and that she has demonstrated “a commitment to collaborative leadership and a consistent approach to student-focused decision-making.”
The director of learning support services is responsible for coordinating student services and the support system established to aid students in achieving academic and personal success.
Jason Mueller will also start in the Webster Groves School District soon. Mueller is currently manager of facilities for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. He also worked for 11 years in the Kirkwood School District as director of facilities, day service manager and warehouse/grounds manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in plant science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Pam Frazier, the district’s chief financial/operating officer, said Mueller was the “clear choice for the director of operations” because of his “extensive knowledge of facilities” and “student-centered” approach.
“He wants his department to have a positive effect on the classroom, looking at ways to reduce costs and being proactive with facility issues,” she said.
The operations director coordinates inspections, repairs and improvements for the district’s facilities and grounds, supervises the custodial, building maintenance and grounds maintenance departments as well as student transportation and works with administrators to ensure a clean and safe environment for students.