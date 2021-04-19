The Webster Groves School District has hired Lauren Bielicki as the next director of the Walter Ambrose Family Center, effective July 1. She currently is the curriculum coordinator for the center.
Her duties will include leading the district preschool, the Adventure Club before- and after-school program, as well as FaCE, the district’s family and community engagement program. She has a master’s degree in teaching from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Lindenwood University.
Bielicki taught at the preschool for 10 years and has been in her current role for four years. She’s facilitated professional development opportunities for school district staff members, led multiple school studies as well as an effort to improve the educational experience of children receiving special services. She was a key leader in re-envisioning the preschool years ago.
Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson described her as “one of the most outstanding teachers and developers with whom I have ever worked.” He said she has a “deep understanding of the strengths and growth areas for the Walter Ambrose Family Center programs.”