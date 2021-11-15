The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has adopted new regulations for the Missouri Department of Conservation deer hunt set for Dec. 6 to 10.
Residents of Dougherty Ferry subdivision had approached the board with questions about the safety of the hunt. City Administrator Doug Harms said city officials met with the Missouri Department of Conservation to establish stricter regulations. The city will be sending letters to property owners abutting the conservation area advising owners of hunt dates and rules.
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the city will post signs at the Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods trailheads notifying people of the park closure for the hunt. Another park closure sign will also be posted at the Dougherty Ridge Common ground entrance on Winding Trail.
The trail between the two conservation areas will have a sign saying, “No Hunting Beyond This Point,” and hunters cannot travel between the two areas. Hunters in Bittersweet Woods can access only through the parking area at the Brighton Heights trailhead. Those hunting in Phantom Forest can only access through the Phantom Forest trailhead.
“Last year, we had one entrance at Phantom Forest, but we changed the rules this year to prevent anyone from accidentally hunting on the common ground,” Harms said.
Among other changes, the city will increase the “No Hunting” buffer along boundary lines from 25 to 30 feet. Deer stand elevations will increase from six to 10 feet so arrows are more pointed downward. Shooting arrows parallel to the ground or outward toward adjoining property is already prohibited.
The Des Peres Department of Public Safety will periodically monitor the parking areas at Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods to ensure cars are displaying permit tags on the dashboard. Hunting will be permitted from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Five hunters will be chosen through a state-sponsored lottery system and will be allowed to walk the property a few days before the hunt begins.
The board also approved an agreement to meet with White Buffalo, hired by the city to organize the hunt, after the first of the year to conduct a deer population survey.