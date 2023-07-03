The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital, 455 S. Kirkwood Road. The Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital cares for dogs, cats, horses, exotic pets and pocket pets.
Fox Creek, founded in 2000, is fully equipped and ready to help with all emergency and critical care needs. Hours of operation are seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a 24-hour on-call medical team
Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital also has locations in Manchester and Wildwood. For more information, call 636-458-6569 or visit foxcreekveterinaryhospital.com.