Floral fans in Webster Groves may have noticed Kenary Florist at 52 W. Lockwood Ave. is going through major renovations. Owner Gary Hutchinson is passing the boutonniere to Kirkwood-based Kelly Smith, and the space will soon be reborn as Blooms in Yellow: A Flower Shop.
Blooms in Yellow will offer walk-in floral services, deliveries, wedding flowers and arrangements for special occasions and events.
Smith was a nurse with Cardinal Glennon for nearly 20 years. While she has always been interested in floral arrangement, she started becoming serious about her craft in February of 2021, creating an Instagram account and selling flowers part-time.
“I started posting on social media and it kept spreading through word of mouth. So as I got bigger and bigger, I always thought maybe one day I’ll quit my nursing job and become a full-time florist,” she said. “I loved being a nurse, but I knew I was ready to do something different.”
The stars aligned for Smith when she was delivering flowers to a friend in Webster Groves and noticed Kenary Florist was for sale. After acquiring the business, Smith is now planning a “complete overhaul” of the storefront.
“I want to make it a more walk-in place,” said Smith. “There’s so many great shops and restaurants there. I want people to be able to come in and get the arrangement they didn’t know they needed.”
Smith is aiming to open Blooms in Yellow this July.
Email bloomsinyellow@gmail.com or call 314-968-6400 for more information. Follow the shop on Instagram @bloomsinyellow.