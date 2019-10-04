New fence regulations were proposed during a public hearing.
If approved, a fence would be allowed in the front and side yards of corner lots
Fences would need to be set back 5 feet from the property line, be 4 feet in height, decorative or ornamental and 50 percent open.
Solid brick or stone fences 3 feet in height would also be allowed. Chain link, snow fences, wire fences and mesh fences are prohibited.
Existing fences would remain, said City Administrator Jennifer Yackley.
“If people choose to take it down, it has to be compliance with this rule,” she said.
No one spoke during the hearing about the new regulations.
The bill will be voted on at the board’s Nov. 5 meeting.