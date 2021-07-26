2021 is a year of growth for Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair. Thanks to the addition of new service manager Scotch McDonald, founders and owners Scott Pfitzinger and father, Jerry Pfitzinger, have been able to step back from operations and spend more time visiting with customers daily.
“I’m very proud to say I have four generations of customers who still call me their ‘car guy’ and we welcome new customers to ‘The Pfitz Fam’ daily. Thanks to both old and new for keeping our business alive,” said Scott Pfitzinger.
Like Scott, Scotch speaks in terms that the average person can understand. He helps customers understand exactly what their vehicles need right now, and what it will need in the near future. Scotch leaves no confusion as to the cost of said maintenance or repairs, and customers will never face unprofessional sales pressure.
“We could not be happier having him on our staff,” said office manager Jane Hohlstein.
Also new is technician Kimberly Acquilano. Experienced in diagnostics and electrical work and a licensed Missouri inspector, Kimberly is an asset the Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair team considers itself lucky to have.
Patrick Panhorst and Robert Humpert remain on staff to support customers with their expertise.
Jerry Pfitzinger, the man who started it all, still comes in every day to keep Jane in line and consult on classic cars.
The shop strives to give customers a stress-free experience and peace of mind, using parts only from reputable brands and offering 24-month service warranties.
Over the years, Webster Groves Complete Auto has moved with the times, breaking out of the Pfitzinger’s comfort zones to start a Facebook page and Google advertising.
“Very nice people and wonderful, affordable service,” wrote customer Laurel Burnette. “Brought my car there for service today and will continue.”
2 S. Old Orchard Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-2728