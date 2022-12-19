After a foot chase for the suspect of an armed home invasion earlier this year, Glendale officials realized they needed a better way to communicate with residents in an emergency.
Residents can now sign up to receive emergency alerts through the residential safety alert system called CodeRED. The system will be used to alert residents to situations such as downed power lines, closed roads, and police or fire activities like manhunts or chemical spills, explained Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue.
“The system allows our personnel to send out emergency alerts to people who are signed up to receive them one of three ways — a phone call, a text message or an email, or any combination thereof. It’s up to the user to select how they wish to be contacted,” he said.
The system, which is used by municipalities across the country, is also linked to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather alerts and can send out notifications about flash flooding, ice and snow, and other extreme weather.
Purchase of the system for $2,500 a year did not require approval from the Glendale Board of Aldermen, but city officials began discussing the need for such an alert system after a manhunt for a Kirkwood resident in May that triggered a lock down at area schools, according to Glendale Mayor Mike Wilcox.
“We realized that in addition to alerting residents about the perpetrator running through town, we also didn’t have a good system for alerting people to power outages, severe weather impacting our area, water main breaks, street closures, trees in the roadway and things of that nature,” Wilcox said.
The chief of police was then tasked with finding a system that worked with Glendale’s dispatching partners — Kirkwood, Oakland, Warson Woods and Des Peres. Kirkwood was already a partner with CodeRED for utility services, and the platform met Glendale’s needs.
Wilcox said he’s excited Glendale did a soft launch of the system in mid-November and is now ramping up efforts to publicize the program and generate sign ups.
“Previously, the only avenue we had for reaching our residents quickly was through social media, but that’s flawed because people have to be following the page and looking at it at the exact time something is posted. Now, in a true emergency, residents can get updates in real time.”
DeClue echoed that sentiment and encourages residents to register for the alerts.
“It’s important for residents to sign up for this system so they receive important information related to emergency conditions and situations in our community directly from emergency management personnel,” DeClue said, noting the platform will not be used to send information about community events or other general reminders.
“While we also post these alerts to our website and social media accounts, most people are not monitoring those sites in ‘real time’ to see alerts as they are issued and are relevant,” DeClue added. “The information that will be sent out through this emergency alerting system may well save someone’s life, avoid property loss or help the police with a case.”
Sign Up
Residents can sign up for Glendale’s emergency alerts through the city’s website at glendalemo.org or text GLENDALEALERTS to 99411 and they will receive a text with a direct link to sign up.