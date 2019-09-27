I read with interest the informative article “Tree Talk” sent to residents from the Kirkwood Urban Forestry Commission. However, I am confused by the intent of this missive.
So, ArbroPro (I assume my taxes paid for this inventory) praised the condition of city trees but said nothing about the impact that new construction is having on Kirkwood residential trees. Before hundreds of new homes are being built, their lots have been stripped of any vegetation, including hundreds of mature (greater than 25 feet tall) trees, some well over 50 to 100 years old or more.
The result is flooding, ponding water, street flooding and corrosion, the loss of bird habitation (bird population has declined 29% over the last 50 years) and an increase in temperature (5 to 10 degrees or more) of all the surrounding homes affected by tree removal.
According to the city’s info, one lot cleared of, for example one to three mature trees, allows 50 to 100 gallons (150 to 300) gallons of water to pond or flood neighbors’ yards or run into already over-extended sewer capacity due to the bigger footprint of new homes. Now MSD wants more money and you are paying for higher utility bills, summer and winter. I understand the appeal of greater tax revenue for the city, but at what cost to our immediate environment?
Climate change or not, this problem should be addressed at a local level as the impact of this tree removal affects the carbon dioxide/oxygen exchange here (refer to wildfires in the Amazon and their global impact), the survival of other surrounding vegetation (as flooding and ponding create root rot in existing vegetation and erodes top soil), and the benefits of shade.
Webster Groves has a Tree Preservation Plan which does not allow the indiscriminate removal of trees for new construction. Why don’t we? I would love to see Kirkwood move forward as the epitome of a responsible city government that encourages new construction without sacrificing the numerous benefits of these magnificent trees.
Kirkwood