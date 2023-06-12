Developers of a new condominium proposed for the southwest corner of East Monroe and South Taylor avenues are hoping the project will serve as “an exclamation point” to its neighbor across the street — the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
The project was presented to the Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, June 2. Dubbed “Aria,” the five-story, 119,000-square-foot development will encompass 42 luxury condominium units and an underground parking garage. The development also will contain 5,480 square feet of commercial space, including a fine-dining restaurant, as well as a public plaza area to complement the performing arts center’s plaza.
“I am truly honored to build and create something that will become a part of this beautiful and vibrant community for a long time,” said applicant Mark Mehlman.
Construction will require the removal of an existing University of Missouri Extension building on the site.
Because of the plaza, the project does not meet certain frontage criteria required by Kirkwood’s zoning code. The planning and zoning commission recommended a text amendment to allow developers to request exceptions provided they will not adversely affect the space.
The Kirkwood City Council will hold a first vote on the text amendment on June 15. Should the first vote pass, a final vote will be held on July 6.
Other Developments In Progress
Also during its June 2 meeting, the council gave final approval to a plat and development plan for Woodland Knoll, a new six-home subdivision planned for 600 N. Ballas Road. The project was originally introduced as Woodland Hill.
The site will be developed by NJL Custom Homes as a “community unit plan,” which provides for flexibility in residential land development where properties face natural physical challenges such as steepness of terrain, flooding or rock formations.
The lots will range in size with the largest being 35,600 square feet and the smallest being 23,600 square feet. The target starting price would be upwards of $1.5 million. Two pieces of common ground will be maintained by a homeowner’s association.
The council also approved a final site plan for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit apartment building planned for 300 N. Kirkwood Road. The mixed-use project includes retail space and a public gym, and will offer an assortment of one, two and three-bedroom apartment units.
Following the council’s unanimous approval, Mayor Tim Griffin broke from tradition and gave the floor to Council Member Liz Gibbons to air concerns. Gibbons said the developers of Kirkwood Apartments have been extremely slow in responding to questions and requests for meetings, and have not been operating “in a businesslike way.”
“This is going to be an important piece of property in Kirkwood. I’ve had people tell me they feel like this is the place for them,” said Gibbons. “I hope you follow through.”