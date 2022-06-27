The Webster Groves School District recently named three new head coaches for girls sports at Webster Groves High School.
Basketball
Webster Groves High School alumna Annie Lybarger will join the district as the new head coach for girls basketball. Lybarger will also join the high school’s physical education teaching staff. She has been teaching at Westminster Christian Academy since 2008.
Lybarger, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2000 (then Annie Westhoff), was one of the top women to play basketball for the Statesmen. She is the fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,442 points, and one of only three women in the school’s history to score over 1,000 points and secure over 700 rebounds in her high school career. She was inducted into the Statesmen Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. After graduating from WGHS, she went on to play basketball at Truman State University, where she also scored over 1,000 points in her college career.
Lybarger is excited to begin coaching and teaching at her alma mater.
“I am humbled and honored to not only be a Statesman once again, but to have the privilege of being a part of this amazing program,” she said. “Many of my most cherished memories came from my time as a Webster Groves basketball player and I am excited to help these student-athletes create lasting memories of their own. I am looking forward to continuing and building upon the established success of the Webster Groves women’s basketball program.”
Cross Country
Leslie Crais is the district’s new head coach for girls cross country. Crais formerly lived in Memphis, where she worked at Lausanne Collegiate School as its director of after school programming, and as the coach for cross country, track and swim.
Crais is also a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, as well as a certified running coach with the Road Runners Club of America.
“I am looking forward to sharing my passion for running and my love of fitness and health with the girls,” she said. “My hopes are that I can push them to be their best selves, find their strength and see them grow not only as cross country runners, but in life as well.”
Lacrosse
The district also welcomes Jeremy Winingham as the new girls lacrosse head coach. Winingham recently finished his first year as an art teacher and an assistant lacrosse coach at Webster Groves High School. Prior to his employment with the district, he worked at Francis Howell Central, where he coached girls lacrosse and football.
“I am very humbled and excited by this opportunity,” he said. “In the past, I was fortunate enough to be part of creating a lacrosse program that was both fun and highly competitive. With a solid coaching staff, I have no doubt we can do the same here at Webster Groves High School.”