If all goes according to plans, The Gathering United Methodist Church will move to 921 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
The Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 18 gave first and second readings for a conditional use permit for a transfer of ownership for a church on the 1.67 acre site. A final vote is set for March 3.
The Gathering is now using space at Hixson Middle School for its Sunday services. The new Edgar Road location once housed Webster Groves Day Care Center and most recently was home to Cornerstone Free Evangelical Church. The existing facilities on the site were constructed in 1953.
The Gathering intends to use the site for religious services, ministry programs and mission outreach, according to Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development. Properties surrounding the church are residential.
Plans are for one to two weekly Sunday morning services. Initial operations will include two full-time employees and three part-time employees, Perry said.
The site has 94 parking spaces, with access to the parking lot through a single driveway off Oak Tree Drive.
The new church will continue to honor a private parking lease agreement with a nearby United Cerebral Palsy Heartland Oak Tree Respite care facility, Perry said.
Wes Boshart, of East Glendale Road, said he supports the church’s plan, but was concerned about parking and traffic.
“They appeal to a lot of people, and that’s all good,” he said. “The Maplewood location (for The Gathering) draws a crowd. Each time I’ve been there they have police directing traffic. On Edgar Road we already have traffic issues, such as with a school nearby.”
Should traffic become an issue, Boshart said the city should require the church to allow for at least an hour between services.
However, plans are for one Sunday service to accommodate up to 225 people, according to a church representative. Church attendance at Hixson has run around 175 attendees.
Tennis Court Renovations
The Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 18 agreed to authorize the city to enter into contracts for renovations to the Memorial Park tennis courts. The park is located at 33 E. Glendale Road.
General contracting will be done by Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc. at a cost of $889,832. The contract for lighting is with Musco Lighting for $140,659.
Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Davis said that the city reached a 2018 agreement with Nerinx Hall, Webster University and the Webster Groves School District for use of the courts.
Davis said total cost for the project will be $1,030,491, with $475,000 coming from a St. Louis County Municipal Park Grant, $412,000 from the schools, and $143,491 from the city.
Davis said construction will begin May 11 with most of the project completed by July 20.
There will continue to be eight tennis courts at the location, with updated handicapped accessibility to include an accessible sidewalk and ramp. New spectator bleacher seating is planned, the south courts will be striped for pickleball, a hillside retaining wall will be repaired and a new concrete viewing area will be created.