Chef Nate Hereford and wife, Christine Hereford, are opening a second location of their rotisserie concept, Chicken Scratch, in Glendale. The new restaurant is set to open in mid-to-late November.
Chicken Scratch, which opened at City Foundry STL in October 2021, has received numerous accolades.
Chicken Scratch Glendale will be located at 9900 Manchester Road and will feature indoor seating and a drive-thru. In addition to many of the items on the menu at the City Foundry location, the Glendale location will feature a wider variety of snacks, sandwiches, salads and sides.
“We are excited to be able to offer our food to a whole new area of St. Louis. This spot gives us more room to be creative and cook delicious food,” said Nate Hereford.
