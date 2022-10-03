St. Louis Community College this week provided a glimpse into the future of its aging Meramec campus in Kirkwood, outlining millions of dollars in reinvestment over the next five years and highlighted by the construction of three new buildings.
System wide, St. Louis Community College has budgeted for more than $400 million in capital investments as part of an initiative dubbed “STLCC Transformed.” Voters last year approved Proposition R, securing new revenue for improvements to buildings and facilities that are now more than five decades old and showing their age.
Demolition of existing structures and new construction at Meramec will yield a Financial Services and Enrollment Center, an Emerging Technologies Center and a Plant Sciences greenhouse with additional outdoor classrooms.
Speaking from within one of the buildings slated to be replaced in 2023, St. Louis Community College Chief Operating Officer Hart Nelson spoke of the need for the college to provide students with state-of-the-art classrooms and work spaces.
“We don’t have a problem with real estate here — we have a problem with usable and flexible classrooms,” Nelson said.
For students, faculty and staff, making way for new buildings means clearing out the old, which will result in a significant amount of inconvenience. At the end of the fall semester, classrooms and offices will be emptied and so-called “swing spaces” will be created in existing buildings to accommodate the relocation of entire departments before the start of classes in January of 2023. The campus library, for example, will take up a temporary residence in the student center.
“It’s going to be an uncomfortable 18 months for folks who are in these buildings now,” Nelson acknowledged.
If all goes to plan, demolition will begin in March or April of next year, immediately followed by new construction. Besides the three new buildings, Meramec campus renovations will involve moving the main entrance east and replacing some parking lots with additional green spaces.
The hope is to create both a more functional and inviting campus. STLCC plans to spend $20 million on the Meramec campus improvements and renovations beyond the cost of new buildings, albeit in a later phase of the project. Finding the funding to do everything the college wants to do remains a priority, according to Chancellor Jeff Pittman.
“We are trying to spread the budget around as much as we can,” Pittman said, adding that STLCC was able to secure $20 million from the state this year. Additional funds coming from the federal level are being sought in 2023.
For some members of the Meramec community, the renovations can’t come soon enough. Speaking at an open forum on Monday, Sept. 26, Deborah Chanasue, a professor of nursing, pleaded for immediate improvements to what she called the “archaic spaces” now in use.
“We can’t find nursing on any of these drawings,” Chanasue said, pointing to the Meramec construction plans and noting that other STLCC campuses have already received state-of-the-art buildings for health professions, namely the Forest Park campus.
STLCC Transformed includes projects on all system campuses. Florissant Valley will see construction of a new Nursing and Health Sciences building along with a manufacturing center, and Wildwood will receive a single building split between Health Sciences and Technology Studies. Meanwhile, another two buildings are planned for the Forest Park campus, one for hospitality/enrollment and a transportation center. Still, Pittman reassured the gathered crowd that Meramec’s needs will be addressed.
“We are looking at doing more, not less, when it comes to health care,” he said.
The college is soliciting community feedback at quarterly public forums such as Monday’s meeting, but also welcomes comments via email to stlcctransformed@stlcc.edu.