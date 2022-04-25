From the childhood home of Johnny Cash to the tiny room where Buddy Holly recorded his first hit song, travelers can now embark on a music-filled road trip across the U.S. to stand in the exact spots where it all began.
“The Ultimate American Music Bucket List,” a travel guide for music lovers and road trippers, includes statues of artists like Dolly Parton and Ray Charles; the spot where Patsy Cline’s plane crashed; a chance to sit at Elvis Presley’s favorite piano; the building where hip-hop was born; instrument-themed museums; and everything in-between from murals to grave sites.
Author and National Travel Journalist Bill Clevlen (billontheroad.com) has been visiting these places for years and now shares the experience of connecting with music history.
“I’m a big fan of putting your own two feet on the very places where legends once stood,” said Clevlen. “Whether that’s standing inside Motown’s Studio A, walking across the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, or touring the home where Prince lived.”
The travel guide is available wherever books are sold with autographed copies available at americanmusicbucketlist.com. A companion podcast with additional stories and road trip ideas is also available on all podcast platforms.
Book Signing
Author Bill Clevlen will be at Christopher’s in Kirkwood, 127 E. Argonne Drive, on May 21 at 1 p.m. for a book signing.