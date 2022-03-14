Newcomers to St. Louis often ask why the Gateway City needs two St. Patrick’s Day parades. Webster Groves author Patrick Murphy answers this quandary and more in his latest book, “The Irish in St. Louis: From Shanty to Lace Curtain.”
“The Irish love parades,” said Murphy. “So why not have one downtown that’s for everybody who wants to be Irish for one day, then another one in Dogtown on the famed day when Irish family clans can strut their stuff down Tamm Avenue?” The two parades have long been favorite St. Louis traditions.
Murphy’s new tome gives a tip of the hat to Irish neighborhoods like Dogtown and Kerry Patch, Irish sportsmen like Mike Shannon and Harry Keough, and Irish writers like Kate Chopin and Marion Reedy. A few Irish gangsters even made the cut for his book.
As a wordsmith and radio and TV personality for 40 years, Murphy has a special fascination with Irish history and the numerous Irish scribes and poets who have lived in St. Louis or come through town for a visit.
“St. Louis was on the map as a place where the Irish came to live from the early years of America,” said Murphy. “If you were an Irish author on a book tour or an Irishman raising money for an Irish cause, St. Louis was a must stop.
“That’s why I included Oscar Wilde and W.B. Yeats coming to town,” added Murphy. “St. Louis did not know what to make of Wilde when he came in 1882. He brought his outlandish ideas, strange dress and a lily in his lapel as he praised nature and flowers.”
A low point was when Wilde was turned away from the Castle Club, snubbed by Madame Babe Connors, who presided over the St. Louis brothel and was a celebrity in her own right.
In addition to writing about the St. Paddy’s Day parades, Murphy recounts a little-known story of the Irish planned attack on the Veiled Prophet Parade in 1882 that exploited Irish stereotypes. A float for the parade sported a blind
fiddler, a pig sty, a rowdy tavern scene and a battling couple cracking each other’s skulls in a fight. The parade attack was thwarted when the parade committee withdrew the offending float.
Persecuting The Irish
According to Murphy, Irish immigrants came to America and St. Louis after 800 years of occupation by the British Empire. He said their land was taken, their religion was outlawed, and clergymen were hunted and killed.
“When they came here, they were stereotyped and discriminated against, but it was all a piece of cake compared to what they left behind,” he said. “I think they found some humor in their treatment here.
“That’s not to say the Irish did not suffer when they first came to America,” Murphy hastened to add. “The Know-Nothings in the 1850s could be brutal in attacking them. The anti-Catholic feeling in St. Louis led to mob attacks on their neighborhoods.”
In a riot by Nativists in 1854, 10 people were killed and 30 seriously injured after three days of fighting. One hundred Irish homes were burned down. The Irish mounted a brass cannon in front of the Old Cathedral to discourage rioters from burning it down.
Murphy said a “very dark side” of history for the Irish was the pseudo-science used to justify discrimination and anti-immigration efforts. The “science,” formulated by a physician named Robert Knox, held that the Irish were inferior to the “fully white” Teutonic race.
In the years after the Civil War, the Irish gained respect and more status. Some began the move from being Shanty Irish to Lace Curtain Irish.
Notable Irish of St. Louis
Much of Murphy’s book is devoted to Irish success stories. He gives ink to the journalistic work of William Marion Reedy of the St. Louis Mirror and Joseph B. McCullagh, editor of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat. During his editorial reign in the 1870s, McCullagh made the paper a journalistic model.
Reedy became famous for publishing the work of writers like Carl Sandburg, Sara Teasdale, Theodore Dreiser, St. Vincent Millay and Edgar Lee Masters. Masters called him the “Literary Lion of the Midwest.”
An amusing recollection in Murphy’s book involves the representation of Ireland at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. The six-acre Irish pavilion included a replica of Blarney Castle and a horse-drawn cart ride to an imaginary Dublin.
Irish-Americans loved the romantic portrayals of their land. They could even enjoy the band “Sixty Sober Irishmen,” and could laugh at drunken Irishmen jokes — when told by other Irish.
On the topic of spirited Irishmen and spirits, Murphy recounts the success of the “Murfia” at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. During a decade beginning in the late 1970s, these Irish quadrupled earnings, expanded overseas operations and sponsored major sporting events.
Anheuser-Busch Executive Denny Long surrounded himself with men named Roarty, Flynn and Keough. Flynn played soccer for Keough at St. Louis University during the championship years and would go on to lead the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Murphy recently asked the legendary Long what it means to be Irish. Murphy said Long pondered the question and responded: “I’m not sure what it means, but I’m very proud of it.”
