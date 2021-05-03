To comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District regulations, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on April 27 allocated up to $20,000 for the installation of a water basin.
The basin will go in at the city’s public works department headquarters at 309 Melbourne Ave.
It will help the city meet upgrades to the site required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The site was a former landfill and was transferred to Shrewsbury in 1969 from Laclede Gas, which is now Spire.
Shrewsbury Mayor Sam Scherer said the site now has water leakage when trucks are washed and when road salt leaches into the ground, which are not allowed by MSD and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Shrewsbury Public Works Director Tony Wagner explained: “The state says that when we wash our trucks with soap, that can’t leach to the gravel parking lot.”
Wagner said the former landfill site could pose unknown problems should digging take place to provide a link to an MSD main.
“We don’t know what’s there, and excavation could turn into a snowball going downhill quickly,” he said.
Wagner said the new run-off basin will allow the city to meet state requirements without having to tap into an MSD main, which would allow MSD to bill the city long term.
“With a catch basin, we wouldn’t have to install a pipe to tap into the MSD system, and the basin would only have to be cleaned out once in up to 100 years,” he said.
Wagner said the catch basin would hold about 1,250 gallons and would be about 9 or 10 feet deep. The city expects to be able to do 99% of the work in-house.