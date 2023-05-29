Following a shake up in administrators this spring, Brandy Koppel has been named the new assistant principal for Edgar Road Elementary School in the Webster Groves School District. She begins her new assignment on July 1.
Koppel will take over for John Thomas, who was serving as the school’s interim assistant principal following the sudden absence of longtime assistant principal Betsy Moppert. Moppert was placed on administrative leave in early March. The district gave no reason for the leave.
Koppel joins the Edgar Road team a month after Emily Burst was announced as the school’s new principal. Burst was initially named interim principal following the sudden resignation of Principal Tracy Nomensen, who resigned in March to “prioritize my family and start a new journey.”
Koppel began her career as a third-grade teacher in the Mehlville School District. She currently serves as a fifth-grade teacher in the Lindbergh School District, where she was recently honored as Teacher of the Year.
Known for her passion for creating a positive learning environment and her commitment to supporting teachers’ professional development, Koppel has expertise in leading professional development sessions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Koppel holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lindenwood University, as well as a master’s in educational leadership from Maryville University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville.