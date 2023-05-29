The Kirkwood School District Board of Education has named Jennifer Bordenkircher as the new assistant principal at Robinson Elementary School.
The board approved the hiring of Bordenkircher at its May 15 meeting. She will succeed JaNae’ Alfred on July 1, who is leaving Robinson.
Bordenkircher has been a fifth grade teacher at Kirkwood’s Keysor Elementary School for the past three years, and has been an educator for 16 years.
In addition to being in the classroom, Bordenkircher has experience as a literacy coach, interventionist and curriculum writer.
She earned a bachelor’s in human services and social work from Saint Joseph’s College, a master’s in elementary education from Quincy University, and a master’s in curriculum and instruction and specialist in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership at Maryville University.
“I look forward to welcoming Jennifer Bordenkircher to Robinson, and I am confident she will be a great addition to our school community,” Robinson Elementary School Principal Angeline O’Neal Hogrefe said.