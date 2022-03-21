The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on March 14 approved the recommendation of the appointment of Max Hoover as the new assistant principal of Tillman Elementary School.
Hoover will succeed Adam Crnko, who will be moving on to a head principal position in the Pattonville School District after six years of leadership at Tillman.
Hoover has been an educator for 13 years. He has his master’s degree in school building leadership from Columbia University and has been an English teacher and literacy coach. Most recently, he has been an assistant principal at St. Hope Leadership Academy in New York City.
“We are excited for the students, staff, parents and the entire school community,” Tillman Principal Maria Stobbe said. “Mr. Hoover brings us a variety of unique experiences and areas of expertise, and I look forward to his work to ensure our students’ success.”